GHS - The Only Good Boomers 🤣

GHS Boomers (strings) on an electric guitar!

I put these acoustic Boomers on my Ibanez Gio 🤣 Turned out to have a great tone! It's fun to play around in this crazy world. They're actually made for an acoustic electric, but people use them otherwise. True to the Boomer name, I made a little tune that's in no hurry whatsoever 😅

Go with God. Train your mind, not a.i.. Brainpower is the real biotech! Millennial techniques!

Song: Get My Walker 😂 By Chickendumplins