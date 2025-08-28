GHS - The Only Good Boomers 🤣

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GHS Boomers (strings) on an electric guitar!
I put these acoustic Boomers on my Ibanez Gio 🤣 Turned out to have a great tone! It's fun to play around in this crazy world. They're actually made for an acoustic electric, but people use them otherwise. True to the Boomer name, I made a little tune that's in no hurry whatsoever 😅
Go with God. Train your mind, not a.i.. Brainpower is the real biotech! Millennial techniques!
Song: Get My Walker 😂 By Chickendumplins