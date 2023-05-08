X22 REPORT Ep. 3063a - The Biden Administration Begins To Fold On The Debt Ceiling, Red October?

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3063a - May 7, 2023
The Biden Administration Begins To Fold On The Debt Ceiling, Red October?
The economy is imploding on itself, businesses are laying off and the people see it in real time. The people cannot make ends meet so they are resorting to credit again. The Biden administration is losing on the debt ceiling fight, they will now try to extend it to the fall. Let's see what happens, red October?
