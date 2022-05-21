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Church promotes vaccine propaganda
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87 views • May 21, 2022
In this video discussion I talk about my experiences with church promoted propaganda about vaccines and the demonization of those like myself that are unvaccinated.
Words and terms discussed:
- Gain of Function
Certain gain-of-function studies with the potential to enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens (PPPs) have raised biosafety and biosecurity concerns, including the potential dual use risks associated with the misuse of the information or products resulting from such research.
On October 16, 2014, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced the launch of the U.S. Government (USG) gain-of-function (GOF) deliberative process to re-evaluate the potential risks and benefits associated with certain GOF experiments. During this process the USG paused the release of federal funding for GOF studies anticipated to enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility among mammals by respiratory droplets of influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses. (https://osp.od.nih.gov/biotechnology/gain-of-function-research/)
- Immunization
the fact or process of becoming immune, as against a disease. (dictionary.com)
- Vaccine
any preventive preparation used to stimulate the body’s immune response against a specific disease, using either messenger RNA or killed or weakened bacteria or viruses to prepare the body to recognize a disease and produce antibodies.
(no longer in technical use) the virus of cowpox, used in vaccination, obtained from pox vesicles of a cow or person. (Dictionary.com)
- Gene Therapy
the application of genetic engineering to the transplantation of genes into human cells in order to cure a disease caused by a genetic defect, as a missing enzyme. (dictionary.com)
Words and terms discussed:
- Gain of Function
Certain gain-of-function studies with the potential to enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens (PPPs) have raised biosafety and biosecurity concerns, including the potential dual use risks associated with the misuse of the information or products resulting from such research.
On October 16, 2014, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced the launch of the U.S. Government (USG) gain-of-function (GOF) deliberative process to re-evaluate the potential risks and benefits associated with certain GOF experiments. During this process the USG paused the release of federal funding for GOF studies anticipated to enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility among mammals by respiratory droplets of influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses. (https://osp.od.nih.gov/biotechnology/gain-of-function-research/)
- Immunization
the fact or process of becoming immune, as against a disease. (dictionary.com)
- Vaccine
any preventive preparation used to stimulate the body’s immune response against a specific disease, using either messenger RNA or killed or weakened bacteria or viruses to prepare the body to recognize a disease and produce antibodies.
(no longer in technical use) the virus of cowpox, used in vaccination, obtained from pox vesicles of a cow or person. (Dictionary.com)
- Gene Therapy
the application of genetic engineering to the transplantation of genes into human cells in order to cure a disease caused by a genetic defect, as a missing enzyme. (dictionary.com)
Keywords
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