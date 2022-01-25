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NWO nephilim elites dumping tons of "Alien Prometheus movie" xenomorph black goo in food, water, sky
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290 views • January 25, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2022). They broke out their nanite rashes on my upper right thigh today. The strange nanite skin rash that pop back up on my right chest is on my back centered where the heart is, so they may have been shooting their frequencies while I am sleeping at my heart. God heals me, as usual. Their AI nanites have been attacking continuously trying to kill God’s real Christians. Their fallen angel demon-possessed AI nanites know who the real Christians with the Holy Spirit are. They do not attack the fake religious Christian freak hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They distinguish between friend and foe. They are dumping huge amounts of their fallen angel demon-possessed artificial intelligence “black goo” Borg femtotech femtites into the chemtrail sky and water and food and vegetables and drugs and air and grass and trees. The whole earth is infested with their AI “black goo” nightmare horror. They are not only spreading it through the COVID19 vaccinated bio weaponized people’s breaths and skin pores, as the fallen angels show you in their “Alien – Prometheus” movies and “Biohazard Resident Evil” video games. Do they think that God will tolerate their infecting his children, the Church Saints “Bride of Christ,” with their ludicrous little mechanical bug parasites? How would they like it if some moron infected sexually-transmitted diseases to their little daughter or son? Would they like it if God put syphilis or gonorrhea in their human children meat food or human children blood drinks? These demon incarnate avatar Satanist witch globalist elites do not think. Seriously. Something is not right with their heads. How long will they test God’s patience? Their nanites do not like what I am writing in today’s daily sermon, because their nanites are breaking out in a rash on my left arm. They are pathetic life forms. The Word of God says that no weapon formed against us shall succeed. If you are not a dumb Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak horde, who is redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that your head is controlled by the fallen angels, then ask yourself why your pastors and Pharisees, who are stealing unbiblical post-20th century 10% salary tithe taxes from you, are hiding from you and your human homo-sapiens specie the COVID-19 Coronavirus artificial intelligence “black goo” femtotech nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine’s sentient “black goo” conspiracy. They have already been told by the fallen angels what the “black goo” does in their “Prometheus” movies and “Biohazard Resident Evil” video games, and they are condoning it by their silence and hiding in fear. They are afraid of assassinations and ridicule and losing all their church donators, or they are Illuminati reptilian hybrid globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanists themselves. Praise God for it is another opportunity to show God’s power and glory and sovereignty and love and faithfulness and righteousness and healing and protection and faith, and another opportunity to humiliate and make mockery of Satan Lucifer and hell’s army and their fallen angel junk technology nanite parasite toys and biochemical weapons and reputation and weapons and numbers and science. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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