CTP WeThePeopleDemandList part 2 w/ Derek Stone BTS/SP Video (20241228 S2E80)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E80 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 28 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E80) "We The People Demand List (part 2)"
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
"We The People Demand List (part 2)" It is time to remember that WE THE PEOPLE are the Bosses and time to be beyond "suggesting" and "demanding" DC listens this time. Joining is Derek Stone of WAAM.