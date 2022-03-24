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Fierce fighting tears through buildings in Mariupol
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20 views • March 24, 2022
RT.
Fierce fighting continues in Mariupol, as seen in exclusive new footage shot by RT Stringer.
One clip shows soldiers coming under heavy fire as they wait for an opportunity to move out. The building they are sheltering in also houses a number of civilians who are taking cover from the fighting in the apartment building’s stairwells.
Other clips show an exchange of gunfire between two burned-out apartment blocks, as the residents take cover.
There were earlier reports of the Ukrainian Army occupying residential buildings in the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy5789-fierce-fighting-tears-through-buildings-in-mariupol.html
Fierce fighting continues in Mariupol, as seen in exclusive new footage shot by RT Stringer.
One clip shows soldiers coming under heavy fire as they wait for an opportunity to move out. The building they are sheltering in also houses a number of civilians who are taking cover from the fighting in the apartment building’s stairwells.
Other clips show an exchange of gunfire between two burned-out apartment blocks, as the residents take cover.
There were earlier reports of the Ukrainian Army occupying residential buildings in the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy5789-fierce-fighting-tears-through-buildings-in-mariupol.html
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