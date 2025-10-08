LIGHT REJECTED BECOMES LIGHTENING-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 8 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Knows Our Heart and What We Really Want. You Either Trust In Christ and His Righteousness or You Trust In Your Own Ability to Discern Your Spiritual Life and Spiritual Walk With God. If the Son of God Is Exalted, the Holy Ghost Will Be Present and Will Guide You and Give You the Precise Discernment You Need. Either Accept the Truth--or Receive a Lie.