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Dr Sucharit Bhakdi speaks and WARNS taking the COVID-19 VACCINE IS A ROAD 'TO YOUR DOOM'
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103 views • December 05, 2020
World-renowned microbiologist Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., made an appearance on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” Wednesday evening to warn the world about a hastily produced COVID-19 vaccine. and says FAUCI TALKS UTTER NONSENSE and if you go down the steps of taking the vaccine you are going to your doom"
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