Antisemitism in Canada, Alberta's Heritage Fund & More Banter with Jonathon Van Maren & Doug Sharpe

🚨 *Antisemitism in Canada, Alberta's Heritage Fund & More* 🚨
Join us for this *powerful discussion* with *Jonathon Van Maren & Doug Sharpe* as we tackle urgent issues affecting Canada today. From the alarming rise in *antisemitism* in Canada to Alberta’s *wise financial strategy for the future*, this episode is packed with insights you won’t hear in mainstream media.
🔹 *Key Topics Covered:*
✅ *The Rise of Antisemitism in Canada* – Attacks on Jewish communities and the shocking media silence.
✅ *Government Inaction vs. Strong Leadership* – What Canada can learn from U.S. policies on hate crime and security.
✅ *Alberta’s Heritage Fund Revival* – Premier Danielle Smith’s plan to secure economic stability for future generations.
✅ *Faith, Freedom & Engagement* – Why people with good values must stay involved in shaping the future of our nation.
✅ *A Call to Action* – How YOU can make a difference in these critical conversations.
