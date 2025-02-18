BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Antisemitism in Canada, Alberta's Heritage Fund & More Banter with Jonathon Van Maren & Doug Sharpe
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
13 views • 2 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/v-kolmedia or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


🚨 *Antisemitism in Canada, Alberta's Heritage Fund & More* 🚨


Join us for this *powerful discussion* with *Jonathon Van Maren & Doug Sharpe* as we tackle urgent issues affecting Canada today. From the alarming rise in *antisemitism* in Canada to Alberta’s *wise financial strategy for the future*, this episode is packed with insights you won’t hear in mainstream media.


🔹 *Key Topics Covered:*


✅ *The Rise of Antisemitism in Canada* – Attacks on Jewish communities and the shocking media silence.

✅ *Government Inaction vs. Strong Leadership* – What Canada can learn from U.S. policies on hate crime and security.

✅ *Alberta’s Heritage Fund Revival* – Premier Danielle Smith’s plan to secure economic stability for future generations.

✅ *Faith, Freedom & Engagement* – Why people with good values must stay involved in shaping the future of our nation.

✅ *A Call to Action* – How YOU can make a difference in these critical conversations.


🔥 *Please subscribe to our channel and share this episode with friends who need to hear this!* 🔥


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: [*Sign Up Here*](https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em)


FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytene

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#Canada #Antisemitism #FaithAndFreedom #Alberta #JewishCommunity #ChristianNews #PierrePoilievre #DanielleSmith #FayteneTV #CanadianPolitics #News #TruthMatters

