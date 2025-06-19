BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Israeli Airstrikes Hit Incomplete Iranian Nuclear Facility in Arak
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
84 views • 1 day ago

💥🇮🇷 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Incomplete Iranian Nuclear Facility in Arak

Israeli warplanes struck the Iranian heavy water reactor in Arak early this morning.

Unable to hit the main nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow, Israel is targeting peripheral parts of Iran’s nuclear program.

Satellite images (thumbnail) show damage to the reactor site. The facility was only partially built and, according to Iran’s report to the IAEA, was not scheduled to begin operation until 2026.

Satellite image of the aftermath of the strike on Iran's Arak nuclear complex.

One of the hits hit the containment dome of a nuclear reactor, and the other hit the distillation towers at a heavy water plant.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
