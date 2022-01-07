Kazakhstan Revolution Against Vaccine Mandates

Not fuel prices, vaccine mandates. Fuel price is always the cover story. As a result of revolutions breaking out worldwide, the Rockefellers/Rothschilds have given anything energy related (oil, gasoline, coal, heating oil, natural gas) the greenlight to move up to record highs in 2022; as the cover story and excuse; for worldwide vaccine mandate revolts. You can observe all energy related investments moving up here: investing.com/commodities/real-time-futures



KAZAKHSTAN has erupted in flames during a bloody uprising which has seen three cops BEHEADED by mobs in the street. Russian "peacekeeping" tanks and troops are now being sent into the former Soviet state by Kremlin hardman Vladimir Putin to help crush the protests - which began on Sunday over a sharp rise in the price of fuel.

the-sun.com/news/4406595/kazakhstan-cops-beheaded-bloody-uprising/



REVOLUTION IN KAZAKHSTAN: PEOPLE DETAIN MILITARY & SEIZE VEHICLES/ EQUIPMENT. SHOT HEARD ROUND WORLD

bitchute.com/video/ZwcS54UYDKQ7/



January 6, 2022 & Civil Unrest

Posted Jan 6, 2022 by Martin Armstrong

QUESTION: Your target for this week concerning Russia might be hitting Kazakhstan. The protesters began shooting the military and they set the President’s home on fire. Could this be the January 6th target?

armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/january-6th-2022-civil-unrest/