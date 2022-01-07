© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kazakhstan Revolution Against Vaccine Mandates
Follow
3
Share
Report
271 views • January 07, 2022
Not fuel prices, vaccine mandates. Fuel price is always the cover story. As a result of revolutions breaking out worldwide, the Rockefellers/Rothschilds have given anything energy related (oil, gasoline, coal, heating oil, natural gas) the greenlight to move up to record highs in 2022; as the cover story and excuse; for worldwide vaccine mandate revolts. You can observe all energy related investments moving up here: investing.com/commodities/real-time-futures
KAZAKHSTAN has erupted in flames during a bloody uprising which has seen three cops BEHEADED by mobs in the street. Russian "peacekeeping" tanks and troops are now being sent into the former Soviet state by Kremlin hardman Vladimir Putin to help crush the protests - which began on Sunday over a sharp rise in the price of fuel.
the-sun.com/news/4406595/kazakhstan-cops-beheaded-bloody-uprising/
REVOLUTION IN KAZAKHSTAN: PEOPLE DETAIN MILITARY & SEIZE VEHICLES/ EQUIPMENT. SHOT HEARD ROUND WORLD
bitchute.com/video/ZwcS54UYDKQ7/
January 6, 2022 & Civil Unrest
Posted Jan 6, 2022 by Martin Armstrong
QUESTION: Your target for this week concerning Russia might be hitting Kazakhstan. The protesters began shooting the military and they set the President’s home on fire. Could this be the January 6th target?
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/january-6th-2022-civil-unrest/
KAZAKHSTAN has erupted in flames during a bloody uprising which has seen three cops BEHEADED by mobs in the street. Russian "peacekeeping" tanks and troops are now being sent into the former Soviet state by Kremlin hardman Vladimir Putin to help crush the protests - which began on Sunday over a sharp rise in the price of fuel.
the-sun.com/news/4406595/kazakhstan-cops-beheaded-bloody-uprising/
REVOLUTION IN KAZAKHSTAN: PEOPLE DETAIN MILITARY & SEIZE VEHICLES/ EQUIPMENT. SHOT HEARD ROUND WORLD
bitchute.com/video/ZwcS54UYDKQ7/
January 6, 2022 & Civil Unrest
Posted Jan 6, 2022 by Martin Armstrong
QUESTION: Your target for this week concerning Russia might be hitting Kazakhstan. The protesters began shooting the military and they set the President’s home on fire. Could this be the January 6th target?
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/january-6th-2022-civil-unrest/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.