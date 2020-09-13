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THE HERD MARCHES TOWARDS ITS DOOM !!!!!!!
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79 views • September 13, 2020
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
So the herd marches on towards its doom looking around I cannot feel sorry for them they chose to not even research anything other than what the tell lie visual vortex tells them !!! they are comfortable to be led into the slaughterhouse so be it for years I have warned mentioned v.logged what's coming and now here we are the internet blackouts are not by accident and the lockdowns are not without reason stand 2 people stand 2 !!!!!
#fuklockdown#ruleofsix#coronavirusuk
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THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
So the herd marches on towards its doom looking around I cannot feel sorry for them they chose to not even research anything other than what the tell lie visual vortex tells them !!! they are comfortable to be led into the slaughterhouse so be it for years I have warned mentioned v.logged what's coming and now here we are the internet blackouts are not by accident and the lockdowns are not without reason stand 2 people stand 2 !!!!!
#fuklockdown#ruleofsix#coronavirusuk
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THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
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