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Lord I Trust In Thee, by Sonica & Fanie
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122 views • December 26, 2021
This song is dedicated to all God’s children who are going through trials, wondering when God will deliver them from all the pain and suffering on this earth. In these uncertain times Jesus has promised that if we turn to Him, He will teach us the way we should go and that He will not forsake us. He will soon bring this world to an end and take us to where He is. “On eagles’ wings you will soar, and you will sorrow no more...”
Composer (Music & Lyrics): Sonica Veith
Publisher: Amazing Discoveries Africa ©2021
Vocals: Sonica Veith & Fanie Fourie
Piano/Synthesizer: Sonica Veith
Guitar: Sonica Veith & Fanie Fourie
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
ITALIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMeDOT_lX6g&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6pLDl-UtBGgKOKgowt7CaQ
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
Composer (Music & Lyrics): Sonica Veith
Publisher: Amazing Discoveries Africa ©2021
Vocals: Sonica Veith & Fanie Fourie
Piano/Synthesizer: Sonica Veith
Guitar: Sonica Veith & Fanie Fourie
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
ITALIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMeDOT_lX6g&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6pLDl-UtBGgKOKgowt7CaQ
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
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