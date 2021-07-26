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This is what REALLY happened at the Rally For Freedom in Melbourne
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170 views • July 26, 2021
The fake news claimed, "only hundreds of crazy conspiracy theorists were in attendance". The truth is, it was the biggest anti-lockdown protest the state has seen. WATCH for yourself. Then SHARE it. Full report by Avi Yemini: https://rebelne.ws/3eWbd25
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