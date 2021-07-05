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DEAD IN 15 AND SHE WAS BARELY 15. TEEN GIRL DIES 15 MINS AFTER GETTING THE COVID KILL SHOT
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441 views • July 05, 2021
I believe this is in Israel. Regardless of where it is, it is awful for this to happen to a child. They really don't care who they kill.
Source: Pirate Pete
Source: Pirate Pete
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