Welcome To Proverbs Club.Like Father, Like Son.
Proverbs 1:1 (NIV).
1) The proverbs of Solomon son of David, king of Israel:
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The sin that plagued David also plagued Solomon.
Both knowingly chose wrong over right.
Choose wisely.
