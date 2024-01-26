Create New Account
DISTURBING IMAGES: Bisan Owda My life in Gaza during the Israel - Hamas war (mirrored)
MIrrored from YouTube channel The News Movement at:-

https://youtu.be/-Jsg5FVVVzA?si=c8-jNkUpRKMqe7Nf Bisan Owda never intended to be a war reporter, but over more than three months she has risked her life to become the eyes and ears of the world - posting Instagram reels under heavy bombing as buildings collapse and tens of thousands of people are wounded and killed.

Bisan, 25, was a filmmaker and women's rights activist when Israel began bombing Gaza in response to Hamas militants murdering 1,200 people on October 7, 2023. 

In an interview with @thenewsmovement she told us about living through more than three months of war,  the impact of a lack of water, food and medical provisions and the displacement that has left almost 2 million people living in tents.Transcript


