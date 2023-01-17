Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s Guest Appearance on One Life Radio - Water and Truth

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





January 16, 2023





Bernadette Fiaschetti invites Dr. Andrew Kaufman for a talk about some of Dr. Andy’s favourite subjects, which are water and truth. Dr. Andy talks about some of the misconceptions about blood pressure, explains how water plays a central role in health and biology, and how a lot of conditions of ill-health can be attributed to dehydration.





Check out One Life Radio: https://www.oneliferadio.com/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rnMi193vObGy/



