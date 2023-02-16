Breastplate of RIGHTEOUSNESS? Or, JUDGMENT?! JUSTICE or WRATH?

"On one side stood Saul and Jonathan, and the people on the other side. If the result was Urim, Saul and Jonathan would be the guilty parties. If the result was Thummim, the guilt would fasten on the people."



Breastplate of RIGHTEOUSNESS? Or, JUDGMENT? The High Priest would go into the Holy of Holies once a year. Now, we have the blood SACRIFICE of Jesus Christ, God's ONLY begotten SON, and through Him, God forgives our sins, and gives US the armor to wear, instead of the High Priests. Does that mean we should continue to sin?



