TAKE HEED SWEDEN
Victory in Christ
Published 16 hours ago
Romarbrevet 10:2-3
Jag kan vittna om att de hängivet tjänar Gud, men de saknar den rätta insikten. De känner inte rättfärdigheten från Gud utan strävar efter att upprätta sin egen rättfärdighet och har 
inte underordnat sig rättfärdigheten från Gud.

Romarbrevet 10:9-11

Om du därför med din mun bekänner att Jesus är Herren och i ditt hjärta tror att Gud har uppväckt honom från de döda, skall du bli frälst. Ty med hjärtat tror man och blir rättfärdig, med munnen bekänner man och blir frälst. Skriften säger: Ingen som tror på honom skall stå där med skam.



