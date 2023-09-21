TAKE HEED SWEDEN

Om du därför med din mun bekänner att Jesus är Herren och i ditt hjärta tror att Gud har uppväckt honom från de döda, skall du bli frälst. Ty med hjärtat tror man och blir rättfärdig, med munnen bekänner man och blir frälst. Skriften säger: Ingen som tror på honom skall stå där med skam.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.