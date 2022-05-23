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How the mob stole millions from the McDonalds Monopoly Game
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37 views • May 23, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Leave it to the mob to screw up my free order of fries. I remember everyone playing that game and me giving them all of my board pieces and just cashing in my free fries or a drink. Nobody I know ever won much, but they ruined their health and went broke trying. The mob and McDonald's were pleased I am sure.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFCsWzQK4ToZ/
Leave it to the mob to screw up my free order of fries. I remember everyone playing that game and me giving them all of my board pieces and just cashing in my free fries or a drink. Nobody I know ever won much, but they ruined their health and went broke trying. The mob and McDonald's were pleased I am sure.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFCsWzQK4ToZ/
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