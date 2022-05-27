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Overcoming Vaccine Injury: Brett's Testimony
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242 views • May 27, 2022
Have you been injured by the vaccine ? Do you know of anyone who has been injured by the vaccine ? Kingdom Networking hosted a mini-webinar where co-founder Brett Phillips discusses his experience with vaccine injury, and what he used to help mitigate the symptoms.
Disclaimer: The information shared in this video is for informational purposes only. The information and views expressed in this video are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. For any medical advice including diagnosis and treatment, consult your primary care physician. Never delay treatment or disregard advice of a qualified medical professional due to any views expressed in this video.
Disclaimer: The information shared in this video is for informational purposes only. The information and views expressed in this video are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. For any medical advice including diagnosis and treatment, consult your primary care physician. Never delay treatment or disregard advice of a qualified medical professional due to any views expressed in this video.
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