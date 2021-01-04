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FULL Audio of President Trump’s Jan 2, 2021 call with Georgia Secretary of State
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286 views • January 04, 2021
This is the FULL call from President Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2nd 2021. The MSM is in full hyper-spin mode on this one. Trump has the evidence, he gave Raffensperger 3 chances in this 62 minute call to come forward and do the right thing and he and his lawyer doubled down on the lie each time. Listen to the entire call and you will see how blatantly the media cuts, parses, and LIES. ~JT
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