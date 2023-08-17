Create New Account
How To Prepare For The Coming Confrontation With The Powers Of Darkness Pt4 - MFBTV12
The Appearance
Published 16 hours ago

Messages-From-Beyond-The-Veil-12


How To Prepare For The Coming Confrontation With The Powers Of Darkness Pt4 - MFBTV12


Messages From Beyond The Veil 12


This week we consider our authority in deliverance and some prerequiesites for excersicing it in defending ouselves and helping others free themselves from demonic influences.


Keywords
giantsfallen angelsangelsnephilimbottomless pitarchonscovenantaugusto perezdivine protectionthe appearance ministriesspiritual jurisdictiondemonic trapsangelic ministryactivating angels

