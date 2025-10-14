Peace Is Breaking Out In The Middle East

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True Achievement vs. Delusional Narratives
* Where are the protestors now?
* All those narratives lead to is suffering.
* It’s easy to scream, but it’s harder to do the work.
* Now they’ll have to find something new to scream about.
* It will be something they’ll never fix because it’s whatever they likely broke.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 October 2025)