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China ‘Sought To Influence’ 2020 Us Election, Director Of National Intelligence Assesses
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530 views • January 18, 2021
Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily, and technologically. Many of China’s major public initiatives and prominent companies offer only a layer of camouflage to the activities of the Chinese Communist Party.
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