It is biological. Period.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
.
(EMF) 46,510 publications and 7,012 summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields.
https://www.emf-portal.org/en
.
All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!
Everything You Need To Know About 6G IoBnT nanonetworks And How Your Body Is Connected To The System In 1 Very Long Thread! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907158427643593047?t=lgcMCMdRMRgD2-WeMVnTXw&s=19
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902493721880621202?t=iuhHIvw_h2Z7vPnx1LaRNg&s=19
NNI 20th Anniversary
Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium
Applications of Nanotechnology
After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research and more than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI
https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology
.
Doe biosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=doe+biosensors&source=android&summary=1&conversation=82cc06ce6b3d7fd2406dc6
.
Trends in DNA biosensors
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7126963/
.
Recent Advancements in Nanobiosensors: Current Trends, Challenges, Applications, and Future Scope
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9599941/
.
RNA-Based Fluorescent Biosensors for Live Cell Imaging of Small Molecules and RNAs https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7308196/
.
This was the 5G deployment!
Biochemical Biosensing in THz
https://search.brave.com/search?q=biochemical+biosensing+in+thz&source=android&summary=1&conversation=ea0c515544ea5d64164088
.
Microfluidics in Pharmaceuticals https://search.brave.com/search?q=microfluidics+in+pharmaceutical+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e3127a9c8a939bf5d62a44
.
Nanotechnology in Food https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+infood&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7d0cc084b9381578eb813e
.
Nanotechnology in Beverages
https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+beverage+products+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6689913a13839cbd655d6
.
Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+consumer+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8d8659233574cddfcb66bf
.
Nanotechnology in Cosmetics
https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+cosmetic+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=fe2e88e34d3c3986a224ff
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906824743660986634?t=ns2QTyfdA1EwuDJdeiQ4Zg&s=19
Nanotechnology in Genetic Engineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+for+genetic+engineering&source=android&summary=1&conversation=12da4af9ea71700db6eb6d
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906823195501437281?t=r_M3rR0H7BVZRuyLj80peA&s=19