Riccardo Bosi: The Final Phase Plan

Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual & Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





AustraliaOne Party (13 September 2024)

