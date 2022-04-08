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As California Goes, So Goes the World
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83 views • April 08, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
Amy Bohn, President and Co-Founder of PERK (Protection of Educational Rights for Kids) joins Del with a dire warning about ten legislative bills in California that would strip millions of Americans of their health freedom rights and why they will affect every U.S. citizen.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzq89r-as-california-goes-so-goes-the-world.html
Amy Bohn, President and Co-Founder of PERK (Protection of Educational Rights for Kids) joins Del with a dire warning about ten legislative bills in California that would strip millions of Americans of their health freedom rights and why they will affect every U.S. citizen.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzq89r-as-california-goes-so-goes-the-world.html
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