632: Pax Judaica

The 20th century featured the passing of the torch from the maritime dominance of Pax Britannica to the industrial revolution of Pax Americana in the aftermath of World War 2. However, the beginning of the new century featured a covert changing of the guard when the events of September 11th signaled that the wolf was now firmly inside the henhouse.





Pax Judaica started on the morning of 9/11 when Israel covertly took control of the American Empire and has been leading it ever since, much like a parasite controlling the host. As World War 3 begins in the Middle East, it pays to understand the mission objectives, as the withered husk of the American Empire is manipulated into yet another war for Israel.





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