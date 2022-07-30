St. Charbel The Saint with Most Miracles Ever

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Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith series
Streamed live on Jul 23, 2022 Of the over 10,000 saints in the history of the Church, which saint, other than Mary, has the most miracles? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains the incredible life, miracles, and incorruptibility of St. Charbel (or Sharbel) Makhlouf of the Maronite Rite in Lebanon.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI1wftAyhbk