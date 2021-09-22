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INTERNAL VIDEO EXPOSES HOSPITAL SCARE TACTICS
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170 views • September 22, 2021
INTERNAL VIDEO EXPOSES HOSPITAL SCARE TACTICS
Bureaucrats are stooping to new lows in the unscientific push to vaccinate all Americans. Recently, an internal video meeting exposed how one hospital system sought to manipulate numbers of hospitalized patients with Covid, in order to make it seem “a little more scary”.
#NovantHealth #LeakedVideo #SkewingNumbers #CovidNumbers #CovidPatients #PandemicOfTheUnvaccinated #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW233
POSTED: September 22, 2021
Bureaucrats are stooping to new lows in the unscientific push to vaccinate all Americans. Recently, an internal video meeting exposed how one hospital system sought to manipulate numbers of hospitalized patients with Covid, in order to make it seem “a little more scary”.
#NovantHealth #LeakedVideo #SkewingNumbers #CovidNumbers #CovidPatients #PandemicOfTheUnvaccinated #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW233
POSTED: September 22, 2021
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