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INTERNAL VIDEO EXPOSES HOSPITAL SCARE TACTICS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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170 views • September 22, 2021
INTERNAL VIDEO EXPOSES HOSPITAL SCARE TACTICS

Bureaucrats are stooping to new lows in the unscientific push to vaccinate all Americans. Recently, an internal video meeting exposed how one hospital system sought to manipulate numbers of hospitalized patients with Covid, in order to make it seem “a little more scary”.

#NovantHealth #LeakedVideo #SkewingNumbers #CovidNumbers #CovidPatients #PandemicOfTheUnvaccinated #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW233

POSTED: September 22, 2021
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del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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