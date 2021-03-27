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DR RICHARD URSO (PART 3): LOCKDOWNS ARE UNSCIENTIFIC & CAUSING EXCESS DEATHS (7:15)
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563 views • March 27, 2021
Join Bright Light News for part 3, as outspoken America's Frontline Dr. Richard Urso discusses scientifically unsupported lockdowns, which are causing excess deaths, and the seasonal nature of Covid-19. (Jan. 22, 2021)
(01:04) Covid-19 is a seasonal illness
(02:35) Experts arguing lockdowns cause deaths, suicides, mental health issues...
(03:22) Businesses shut down and newly created reliance on govt
(03:47) Vaccine passports
(04:29) Lockdown caused poverty and connection to health and illness
(04:59) Great Barrington Declaration
(05:35) Lockdowns not supported by science
(05:51) Fear and PCR tests
(06:15) Covid-19 diagnosing protocol changed to include clinical diagnosis after Biden elected president
(06:38) Part 4 preview: treating Covid-19 patients
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
(01:04) Covid-19 is a seasonal illness
(02:35) Experts arguing lockdowns cause deaths, suicides, mental health issues...
(03:22) Businesses shut down and newly created reliance on govt
(03:47) Vaccine passports
(04:29) Lockdown caused poverty and connection to health and illness
(04:59) Great Barrington Declaration
(05:35) Lockdowns not supported by science
(05:51) Fear and PCR tests
(06:15) Covid-19 diagnosing protocol changed to include clinical diagnosis after Biden elected president
(06:38) Part 4 preview: treating Covid-19 patients
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
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