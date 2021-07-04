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Job 36 V. 8-23 JUSTICE SOUGHT
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10 views • July 04, 2021
Job 36:8-23 JUSTICE SOUGHT - God Is Just In His Treatment Of All People.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
Most of us have been on the receiving end of something we thought to be unfair: the team running sprints because one person loafed or the class receiving extra work because one classmate misbehaved. One thing common to every person is we want to be treated justly by others. While people may struggle to always do what is right concerning others, Job 36:8-23 reveals God is just in His treatment of all people.
What is the relationship between fairness and trust?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
Most of us have been on the receiving end of something we thought to be unfair: the team running sprints because one person loafed or the class receiving extra work because one classmate misbehaved. One thing common to every person is we want to be treated justly by others. While people may struggle to always do what is right concerning others, Job 36:8-23 reveals God is just in His treatment of all people.
What is the relationship between fairness and trust?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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