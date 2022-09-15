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ARE YOU A SHEEP FOR THE SHEARING BY THIS EVIL GOVERNMENT, OR ARE YOU A SHEEP LYING IN GODS GREEN PASTURES,
You In Him Ministries
You In Him Ministries
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20 views • September 15, 2022

 ACTS 11.1-18, PLUS DAILY MANNA FOR SEPTEMBER 14, 2022.

You In Him Ministries is based on "Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture - Colossians 1:27.  Our ministry is "Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth" (2 Timothy 2:15).

Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year with by Pam Gunderson, Host of You In Him Ministries.

www.youinhimministries.com

[email protected]

[email protected]

833-726-8255 or 833 Pam Talks

            Pamela Gunderson is a women's minister and seminary student now studying the gospel along with getting her doctoral degree in Bible Exposition. See how a ministry can grow during, though, and after studying in a seminary situation.

            My calling for this time is to share by video and speaking information for congregation members, students of the Word, and up-and-coming pastors and laypeople called to the mission field, especially in the United States, where the gospel has been watered down to such a degree as to not be recognizable as a call to serve Christ, but a call to be comfortable and expect God to serve us.

            Pamela's love of pastors is only surpassed by her love for her obedience to Christ. The Church of America needs to REPENT now: and that is the Emergent church if one can call it a church, and the Laodicean church. Be the Church of Philadelphia and Smyrna.

            Christ is the son of God, not our pal or our buddy. We must rise up and reclaim the Church that teaches that there is a heaven and a hell that are very real and to shout out loud, "Don't miss heaven, prepare for the Rapture, and if you miss it and go into Tribulation, some survival tips: however, you will die either for Christ or for Antichrist; there will be no getting away from it. Choose you this day who you will serve (Joshua 24:14-15, ESV).

            Have a glorious Day in Christ, Yours in Him, Sister Pamela, M.Div. and Doctoral Candidate, Liberty University for Ph.D.


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jesus christacts 11oracles of godprophetic evangelism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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