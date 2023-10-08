Create New Account
Forced Incarnation: Kept in Immersion Pods and Forced to Incarnate on Soul-Farm Earth
Sergeant Schultz
Published 14 hours ago

Source: Rich2150x "Forced Incarnation - Tall Grays Involved - Biofeedback Meter Demo"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=661KHvfEjuE

Quote: "Using this biofeedback meter I checked to see if I was a forced Incarnation and found out to my surprise that I was. Till then using the meter again to guide me, I was able to spot that tall grays aka gray aliens, were involved."


Rich: [email protected]

[email protected]

Website - https://richwest.net/

Theta-Meter: https://theta-meter.com/


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshcryptozoologycryptidreincarnation trapfalse light

