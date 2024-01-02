Create New Account
How Evil Hides
Fritz Berggren
Published a day ago

Scripture makes clear what is evil and who exactly propagates evil. Satans has his hands and feet and mouthpieces. Like the Church is Christ's body, Satan has a corresponding cadre of influencers that is extraordinarily clear in the Holy Scriptures.  I've been reluctant "connect the dots" in daily life only because I have sought to lay a theological foundation -- which must come first. Once that is laid, then connecting the dots becomes a Christian necessity.


Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com

eviljewcamoflage

