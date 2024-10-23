CTP (S2EMoTBDSpecialx, 2025MMDDtbd) Michael William "What's Wrong With You" tune BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A very, Very, VERY, early BTS/SP of an episode (not likely to drop as Regular/Standard Audio episode until Qtr-2 of 2025) with Michael William (yes, no "s" on the end, 2 first names LOL) Singer/Songwriter of "What's Wrong With You" as we have a great discussion about his Veteran and LEO background (Crime); his other tune: Just One Soul; Community (Biblical) v Communism (warped, Worldly, Human-Kind, bastardization of Community); under "Community" Being Our Brothers Keeper' through our Free Will, own Blood and Treasure; non-Contiguous U.S. States living; and more...