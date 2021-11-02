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Joe Rogan Response to His Anti Christ Words
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41 views • November 02, 2021
Counter Joe Rogan's scoffing and mocking of the Bible. He seems to think 2 people wrote the New Testament and that the Old and New Testament are two separate books. We will prove that the Old Testament is really written all about Jesus. As the number one podcast, Joe needs to be corrected. Pray for him to save his soul and his big audience. I've had some similar questions so I do cut him some slack.
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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