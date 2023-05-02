Create New Account
If we don’t ‘pause’ A.I., CHINA WILL WIN. Here’s why
Glenn Beck


May 1, 2023


Some believe that it’s impossible to pause developments in artificial intelligence (A.I.), because if America puts it on hold, we’ll lose the technological race to other nations — like China. But that’s NOT the case, Glenn says. In fact, if America doesn’t ‘pause’ AI, Glenn explains, then China will likely WIN. In this clip, Glenn explains why A.I. is becoming so dangerous, why it MUST be held back now, and why it could ultimately DESTROY America.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IfgUrlQX4M


aiartificial intelligencechinadangerousglenn beckwindevelopmentsdestroy americapausetechnological raceheld backlast human election

