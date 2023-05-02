If we don’t ‘pause’ A.I., CHINA WILL WIN. Here’s why

Glenn Beck





May 1, 2023





Some believe that it’s impossible to pause developments in artificial intelligence (A.I.), because if America puts it on hold, we’ll lose the technological race to other nations — like China. But that’s NOT the case, Glenn says. In fact, if America doesn’t ‘pause’ AI, Glenn explains, then China will likely WIN. In this clip, Glenn explains why A.I. is becoming so dangerous, why it MUST be held back now, and why it could ultimately DESTROY America.





