The Royal Family is lying about Princess Kate and they're trying to hide something BIG
Published 21 hours ago

Has the Kate Middleton cancer confession cleared it all up? Um...no. Even if the video is legit, it does not explain all of the trickery as of late. This is not about whether or not the princess deserves privacy. Of course she does!


This is about why the palace and the media keep lying so badly! If this is indeed more lying, it would serve that the public should show real concern for her and her children, not less!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUyqjUz_ofk

redactedroyal family lyingprincess kathide something big

