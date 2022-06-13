Destructive + Polarizing -- Big Tech Shifts Censorship into Overdrive

Big Tech, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, have shifted censorship into overdrive, pushing back on virtually any idea questioning trans rights or elections. People receive strikes for stating they don't wish to coerced or threatened regarding pronoun usage, or for speculating on the psychology of the time.com writers who bragged about a "shadowy kabal."

It is destructive as these ideas get no air, cannot be debated, and metastasize underground.





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