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Trump presents stark choice for 2020 voters
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33 views • August 17, 2019
Trump hammers Democratic presidential candidates at New Hampshire rally, suggesting the U.S. would go into another recession if he is not reelected; reaction and analysis from Steve Hilton, host of 'The Next Revolution.' #FoxNews
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