Our Words Have Power - What's Up! with Gregg Braden, John Petersen

Conscious language has the power to interact with the field for our abundance, happiness, and joy -- and it can also separate us from our own power.

With Gregg Braden and John Petersen. Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-whats-up-our-words-have-power/



