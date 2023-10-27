Create New Account
Rep Byron Donalds destroys the #FakeNews media. Exposes the dual standard of justice
Congressman Byron Donalds destroys the #FakeNews media and exposes the two standards of justice when asked about congressman Bowman pulling the fire alarm, and the stolen 2020 election, then answers my question on the border security.


This is a great example of how bias the mainstream propaganda media is. They are sold out to the left. Just listen to their pathetic line of questions. Media is the problem. That’s why we are here! And thank God for Reps line Byron Donalds!


