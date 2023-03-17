WAR THUNDERS' NEW PANTHER THE VK3002(M)

War Thunder has a New Panther, As far as Panthers go...Its not the best..But try it and find out. Just a look at a new addition and some combat. Two not so hot matches mar the effect this tank can have, watch n see...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.