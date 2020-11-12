© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff's Life Changing Experience in our Biomagnetism and Beyond Training Seminar
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • November 12, 2020
After a Session with Dr. García, Jeff knew he wanted to learn more and become a Biomagnetism Practitioner. He tells us about his life changing experience during our Biomagnetism and Beyond Seminar.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.