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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 3, 2023 - Lioness Pride - Medical Issues Gone Unanswered Women's Edition
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8 views • August 09, 2023

In this episode, Nicolette takes on women's health issues that go unanswered and help you find the answers your medical doctors are not helping with.

Lioness Pride
Hosted by Nicolette
Brought to you by BraveTV
BraveTV.com
Why did I name the show Lioness Pride?
We’re all sick of the word pride, I get it. Over the last few years patriots everywhere have been asking what more they could do, federally, locally, to make a difference.
Particularly the mothers have rose to the occasion to protect our children.
That’s where Lioness Pride comes in. We’re taking the word pride back to give our moms support accross the nation. Lionesses are the ultimate caregivers and protectors and work in well, “prides.”
It’s time we support each other and create a network of helpful reasources. Empowering both women and men to rise to the occasion to make a difference.
Embracing the natural gifts we all have in protecting our own.
Will answer the calling to join the Pride?

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womenbravetvdrjasondeanlionesspride
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