© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alberta’s Medical Experts Speak! – Edmonton
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • April 17, 2021
Alberta’s Multidisciplinary Team of David
Redman, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. Dennis Modry
and David Dickson extended an invitation to
Premier Kenney, the COVID-19 response team,
including Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr.
Deena Hinshaw, and Minister of Health Tyler
Shandro, to participate in a public forum, an
academic debate, to discuss the Alberta
Government’s response to the pandemic.
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
I have written permission to post this video
from the owner of the video.
https://fos-sa.org/2021/04/13/albertas-medical-experts-speak-edmonton/
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Redman, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. Dennis Modry
and David Dickson extended an invitation to
Premier Kenney, the COVID-19 response team,
including Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr.
Deena Hinshaw, and Minister of Health Tyler
Shandro, to participate in a public forum, an
academic debate, to discuss the Alberta
Government’s response to the pandemic.
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
I have written permission to post this video
from the owner of the video.
https://fos-sa.org/2021/04/13/albertas-medical-experts-speak-edmonton/
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.