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11 КАЛЕНДАРЬ ПРОФИЛАКТИЧЕСКИХ МЕРОПРИЯТИЙ
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11 views • February 20, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
РАССКАЗЫВАЮ О ТОМ ДЛЯ ЧЕГО И КАК ДЕЛАЕТСЯ СИСТЕМНАЯ ПОДГОТОВКА НАСЕЛЕНИЯ С МОМЕНТА РОЖДЕНИЯ К ВЗРОСЛОЙ СВОБОДНОЙ И ЗДОРОВОЙ ЖИЗНИ.
Для чего проводят мероприятия детям с младенчества.
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
РАССКАЗЫВАЮ О ТОМ ДЛЯ ЧЕГО И КАК ДЕЛАЕТСЯ СИСТЕМНАЯ ПОДГОТОВКА НАСЕЛЕНИЯ С МОМЕНТА РОЖДЕНИЯ К ВЗРОСЛОЙ СВОБОДНОЙ И ЗДОРОВОЙ ЖИЗНИ.
Для чего проводят мероприятия детям с младенчества.
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
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